DELAWARE—On Friday, March 17, Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against author, Delaware computer repairman, and computer shop owner, John Paul “Mac” Isaac for six counts of invasion of privacy including intruding upon, wrongfully sharing, and conspiring to publish private data. In a 42-page document, the lawsuit against Mac Isaac alleges that the computer repairman turned Hunter Biden’s laptop computer over to authorities unbeknownst to him.

Hunter Biden took his laptop computer to Johnny Mac’s computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware. According to Mr. Isaac’s Linked page, he “Breathes new life into old Macs (old computers). While the laptop computer was in the care of Mr. Isaac, he found incriminating evidence on his client’s computer who was Hunter Biden.

According to Mr. Isaac, Hunter Biden did not return to pick up his computer. Isaac now had custody of the laptop computer that contained information regarding the financial dealings of Hunter Biden while he was employed at Burisma Holdings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Biden filed the lawsuit as the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) continues his investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Due to the potentially incriminating evidence found on Biden’s laptop, legal allegations against him are growing.

Isaac is proving that it was taken into custody by authorities after being abandoned at his shop.



In his book, Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth, Isaac tells of the FBI agents who came to his computer shop in December of 2019, to collect Hunter Biden’s laptop computer. He received a subpoena and then agents came for the computer.

On page 24 of the complaint, Mac Isaac claims that Biden’s laptop was left at his computer repair shop for a period of a year. According to Issac, a computer left in his shop for over 90 days becomes his property. Biden signed a hold harmless agreement when he left it in his care.



Biden claims in his suit that Isaac worked on Hunter Biden’s computer, and knew what was on it. Isaac attempted to publish his information without his consent.



On February 9, @JPMacIsaac tweeted, “Knowing that Hunter pressured a friend of his for the name of the bouncer that threw him out so he could have him killed, I am compelled to state the following. If anything happens to me in the next few weeks, the Biden’s are responsible.”