SANTA MONICA—For the past four years, Ramon Batista, a 40-year veteran of the police force, has served as the chief of the Santa Monica Police Department. He has announced his resignation from the position.



Chief Batista, did so by sending a letter to the office of the Santa Monica City Manager stating that over the last year he has come to realize that his desire to leave up to both the spirit and the letter of the law has brought him into conflict with the demands from the new administration that came into Santa Monica City Hall last year, when Lana Negrete was elected as mayor.



The chief will step down from his position on October 4. Chief Batista will be temporarily succeeded by Deputy Chief Darrick Jacob, who will serve as the acting chief of the Santa Monica Police until a new police chief is appointed.





