WASHINGTON DC—On Wednesday, December 13, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 221-212 to approve the opening of an impeachment probe into President Joe Biden, authorizing further investigation of the President. All those present voted along party lines with all Republicans voting in favor of an impeachment inquiry and all Democrats voting against it.



House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today delivered remarks on the House floor in support of House Resolution 918, a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.



Rep. Comer spoke of the Biden family’s corruption during the time that President Joe Biden was serving as Vice President under then President Barack Obama.



“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to support House Resolution 918.



Joe Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his family’s corrupt influence-peddling schemes.

He told the American people he never spoke to his son about his family’s business dealings.

He claimed there was an “absolute wall” between his official government duties as Vice President and his family. He said his family never made money from China. All of these are blatant lies.

Our investigation has revealed how Joe Biden knew of, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world.

Since January, we have learned some of the following:

The Bidens created 20 shell companies – most of which were created when Joe Biden was Vice President.

The Bidens and their associates then raked in over $24 million through these shell companies from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania between 2014 and 2019.

At least ten members of the Biden family benefited or participated in these schemes.

The Bidens layered these payments through their bank accounts to hide the sources of the money. The banks even flagged many of these transactions in more than 150 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department.

One bank investigator was so concerned about Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with the Chinese company that he wanted to re-evaluate the bank’s relationship with him. He noted that his transactions served “no current business purpose.”

According to Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, Joe Biden was THE BRAND of the business. The BRAND showed up.

Joe Biden spoke to his son’s associates by speakerphone over 20 times, dined with foreign oligarchs and a Burisma executive, and had coffee with his son’s Chinese associate – all when he was Vice President.

Weeks after Joe Biden left the Vice Presidency, money from this CCP-linked entity began to make its way to the bank accounts of several Biden family members. Based on one Biden associate’s interview with the FBI, these payments were sent to the Bidens as a ‘thank you.’

Ask any Justice Department public corruption investigator about the importance of payments received after one leaves public office. It’s a hallmark of corruption.

We are now at a pivotal moment in our investigation. We will soon depose and interview several members of the Biden family and their associates about these influence-peddling schemes. But we are facing obstruction from the White House.

The White House is seeking to block key testimony from current and former White House staff. It is also withholding thousands of records from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President. President Biden must be held accountable for his lies, corruption, and obstruction.

We have a duty, to provide the accountability and transparency that Americans demand and deserve. I urge my colleagues to support this important and necessary resolution.”