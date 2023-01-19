STUDIO CITY—A one-month-old infant was killed following a car accident on the 101 freeway on Monday, January 16. According to California Highway Patrol, a man, a woman, and the baby were traveling northbound in their 2018 Land Rover on 101 Freeway near Tujunga Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when a semi-truck merging into lane 5 crashed into the Land Rover.

The driver lost control and rolled over multiple times before hitting the cement wall along the freeway and the baby was ejected from the vehicle. The victims were residents of Sylmar and were transported to local hospital. The male was later identified as Bobby Perez, 27, who was treated for moderate injuries. The mother was identified as Cynthia Olvera, 26, and was treated for major injuries. The name of the baby has not been disclosed to the public, but was listed in grave condition before dying from injuries sustained at the hospital.

Bobby posted on Facebook:

“Let us mourn the death of my daughter Eloise Sophia Perez.” He started a GoFundMe account in his daughter’s name.



Authorities shut down multiple lanes of the freeway for several hours to complete their investigation. The driver of the Kenworth semi-truck has been identified as Zumaya Gerardo, 67, of Los Angeles. It is unknown if he will face any charges.