WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 24, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that a Los Angeles model and social media influencer has been held to answer on charges of burglarizing the homes of victims she met online.

Adva Lavie, 28, was held to answer March 23, 2026, on two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information; two counts of grand theft; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present and one count of first-degree residential burglary — all felonies — in case 25VWCF01988. She previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6, 2026 in Department F of the Van Nuys Courthouse. She is out of custody on an ankle monitor and is ordered to stay away from the named victims.

Prosecutors allege that from 2023 to 2025, Lavie — who is also known as Mia Ventura — used dating apps and cultivated relationships to burglarize and steal from wealthy older men and younger women in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

She is accused of posing as a girlfriend and travel companion to gain access to victims’ homes and then stealing cash, gold and high-end designer items. If convicted on all counts, Lavie faces up to 11 years, 8 months in state prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julia Cohn of the Van Nuys Branch and was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.