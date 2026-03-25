WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, March 21, around 6:15 p.m., a brawl occurred in a bar located in the 500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

According to the reporting of KTLA, the inciting incident was alcohol being thrown at the face of a victim. Afterwards, the individual and another victim were told to leave the bar after they started fighting. They suffered wounds to their head, as well as to the face.

Outside the bar, the brawl continued involving four to six people, who went down Santa Monica Boulevard while fighting. Two restaurants they passed included Micky’s and Fiesta Cantina. Some of the men involved in the brawl were wearing blue jerseys numbered 93.

The brawl was captured on a cellphone camera of a bar customer that the WeHo Times has released online. No arrests have been made in the incident.

The names of the victims have not been released by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, but what is known is that the victims refused medical assistance.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station is requesting anyone with information about the brawl to contact them.