WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, March 23, the city of West Hollywood posted on its Facebook page that it is reminding the public about WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card.

Individuals can support West Hollywood businesses and get more for your money with a 50 percent bonus gift card:

• Buy $100 → get $50 bonus

• Buy $200 → get $100 bonus

• Buy $300 → get $150 bonus

While dining out, shopping, or treating yourself, the program provides a way to enjoy more and support local.

During Eat+Drink West Hollywood, using your gift card at participating restaurants or bars automatically enters you to win the Ultimate Culinary Giveaway: 2-night hotel stay + $1,000 gift card. One per person. Available while supplies last.

Eat+Drink West Hollywood runs from March 1 thru March 31. To learn more visit: www.weholocals.com.