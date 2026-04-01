UNITED STATES—A number of Toni Says® clients contacted our office last week after receiving replacement Medicare cards with new Medicare numbers. This came just days after I received an email from Medicare titled “Medicare Fraud: Shut It Down,” warning beneficiaries to protect their Medicare information.

We contacted 1-800-MEDICARE with one client on the line to confirm whether her notice was legitimate. A Medicare representative verified that she had been issued a new number due to possible exposure to fraud.

This situation hit close to home. Yesterday, my sister – who is beginning home health services – was notified by the agency’s General Manager that her current Medicare number would no longer be valid as of March 31, and that a new number would take effect April 1.

Last summer, my sister experienced Medicare fraud involving two claims totaling more than $9,000 in urinary catheter supplies, despite having no history of urinary or kidney issues. There was not even a doctor listed on the claims. Because she has Special Needs, I manage her affairs. When we saw the charges on her Medicare Summary Notice, I immediately contacted Medicare and denied the claims.

Now, more than 1.3 million Medicare beneficiaries are receiving new Medicare cards starting in April due to similar fraudulent activity.

If you or your loved ones want to review your Medicare information, visit MEDICARE.GOV. There, you can view your card, track claims, confirm your plans, and monitor your Part D coverage.

Medicare fraud – including unauthorized plan changes and phishing scams – is rising rapidly, with reports showing a 40% increase. Criminals are targeting beneficiaries nationwide.

We believe this is critical information for our clients and readers. Attached is my recent article following the March 5 Medicare fraud alert, before we were aware of these new replacement cards.