MALIBU—In order to improve the city of Malibu’s ability to evacuate citizens during an emergency or a natural disaster, the City of Malibu announced on their Facebook page the Mass Evacuation Plan Community Survey, whose deadline has been extended.

The purpose of this survey is to strengthen the city’s ability to plan for evacuation and to improve the city’s emergency preparedness and response.

All information submitted through the survey will be kept confidential. It only takes 10-15 minutes to complete the survey.

To access the survey visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MalibuEvacPlan