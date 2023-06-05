LOS ANGELES—The family of Israel Villaescusa, 88, and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Area officers are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

He was last seen on Thursday, June 1, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on foot in the area of Pico Boulevard and Normandie Avenue. He is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black crocs shoes. Israel uses a walker and his mental condition is poor.

The LAPD is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Israel Villaescusa to contact Olympic Area Police Station, at (213) 382-9110. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.