BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested for an assault involving a deadly weapon on Saturday, December 9.

The BHPD reported at approximately 9:03 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard regarding a reported assault with a deadly weapon. Patrol officers responded quickly and located an elderly victim who sustained a laceration on his head after being struck with a belt.

The victim was by his spouse during the time of the crime. There is no relationship between the suspect and the victim. During the commission of the crime, the suspect made anti-Semitic statements to the victim who was treated by the Beverly Hills Fire Department at the scene and did not require further medical attention.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. After a search by the Beverly Hills Police Department personnel, an individual matching the suspect description was witnessed fleeing by a BHPD Senior Forensic Specialist.

Officers used the information provided to quickly find, detain, and identify the suspect.

“Our officers quickly apprehended the suspect and he is in custody,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. “This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated.”

Arrested for the assault was Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, of Los Angeles. Silagi’s charges include: 245(a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon; 664-211 PC – Attempt Robbery; 422.75 PC – Hate Crime; 368(b)(1) – Elder Abuse.

Silagi is being held on $100,000 bail and is currently in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail. He has a court date on Tuesday, December 12 at the Los Angeles Airport Court. This is an ongoing investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau.