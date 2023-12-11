TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a non-tactical unintentional discharge of handgun occurred on December 5.

The LAPD reported around 11:50 a.m., an on-duty, plain clothes, vice sergeant was in the Topanga Community Police Station vice office when a Non-Tactical Unintentional Discharge (NTUD) occurred. The sergeant was in the vice office, preparing his handgun for an upcoming training when he inadvertently discharged a round, striking a nearby refrigerator.

The round did not exit the refrigerator and no other officers or employees were in the office when the NTUD transpired. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.