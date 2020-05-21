PACIFIC PALISADES—On Tuesday, May 19, Jennifer Garner, 48 took her youngest daughter, Seraphina, 11, to a drive-by birthday party. Garner is an actress, activist and entrepreneur, who grew to fame with her role on the TV series “Alias.” The Golden Globe winner also starred in the films “13 Going on 30,” “Elektra,” “Juno,” “Dallas Buyers Club” and recently “Love, Simon.”

The pair was seen hanging around, in and outside of their silver Lexus parked outside of a home in Pacific Palisades. Garner was casually dressed in all black, athletic attire, while her daughter appeared just as comfortable in blue sweatpants and navy graphic t-shirt.

She was pictured outside of her vehicle without a mask on, but Seraphina remained at a safe distance on the hood of the parked car. The mother-daughter were also seen going for a run earlier in the week. Seraphina is the daughter of actor Ben Affleck, 47.

Ben and Jen split time with their three kids, Samuel, Violet and Seraphina after their divorce in 2018. The two have been successful at co-parenting and spoke publicly about their mutual appreciation. Affleck said to the New York Times, “The first and main thing I have to say to Jennifer Garner in public or in private is thank you. I want to be really clear about how much I respect her and how much I value the fact that she works with me in co-parenting.”

Garner works closely with Save the Children, an organization that believes every child deserves a future and raises millions of dollars that have directly benefited children for over 100 years. She partnered along with atress Amy Adams to bring #SaveWithStories, a campaign that works to make sure schools and communities have the support they need to keep brains and bellies full. Her Instagram page is @jennifer.garner.