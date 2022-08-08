WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area.

He escaped authorities on the 8800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and fled on foot into a residential area and a manhunt ensued.

With the help of Aero Bureau, K-9 and surrounding agencies, Major Crimes Bureau along with Special Enforcement Bureau apprehended Pike on the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills at approximately 5:30 p.m. without incident.

There is no additional information at this time on the escape. Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact LASD Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7003. For those who prefer to remain anonymous by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.