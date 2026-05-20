SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, May 19, the Santa Monica Police Department identified Jorge Luis Vega as the suspect responsible for a kidnapping and officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 17.

At approximately 12:14 a.m., on Sunday, officers responded to the Vons located at 1311 Wilshire Boulevard regarding a reported kidnapping involving an adult victim.

The preliminary investigation indicates Vega, 32, of Los Angeles, and the victim was known to one another and had been in a dating relationship, and it does not appear to be a random incident.

During the incident, Vega allegedly approached the victim in the parking lot and left

the area with her in a vehicle. He also allegedly threatened a witness who attempted to intervene.

Officers and detectives immediately began efforts to locate the victim and suspect. Later that day, the victim was located in the city of Beaumont. She was no longer with Vega and was contacted by law enforcement.

On May 18, at approximately 3:15 a.m., SMPD personnel located Vega in Los Angeles. Vega fled in a vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in the 900 block of West 85th Street in Los Angeles, where an officer involved shooting occurred.

He was taken into custody at the scene. No officers were injured, and no gunshot injuries were reported. The victim was not present during the pursuit or officer involved shooting.

Vega is currently in custody and was booked on suspicion of:

-Kidnapping

-Criminal Threats

-Brandishing a Firearm

-Rape

-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The SMPD is coordinating with the appropriate investigative agencies and will provide additional information as it becomes available. The victim’s identity is not being released due to the nature of the investigation.

Anyone with details should contact Detective Hilda Lucero (hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov) 310-458-8939, Detective Esteban Hernandez (esteban.hernandez@santamonica.gov) 310-458-8946, Sgt. Alfonso Lozano (alfonso.lozano@santamonica.gov) 310-458-8774 or the

Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.