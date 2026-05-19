SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, May 19, the city of Santa Monica announced that the Big Blue Bus will provide direct service to all eight World Cup matches from Downtown Santa Monica to Los Angeles Stadium.
Fans will have two options to ride:
- Park-and-Ride – On match days, fans can park at Parking Structure 1, located on 4th St. at Wilshire Blvd. in Downtown Santa Monica, and board Big Blue Bus’s direct service to Los Angeles Stadium. Parking reservations can be made in advance through SpotHero. Each reservation includes a roundtrip ride to Los Angeles Stadium for all vehicle passengers on the day of the match.
Big Blue Bus’s direct service to the stadium will start approximately four hours before each match, with return trips to Downtown Santa Monica running until approximately 90 minutes after the final whistle.
- Walk-up Rides – Fans may also use Big Blue Bus’s direct service to the stadium without a parking reservation. Walk-up fare is only $1.75 each way and seating priority will be given to those with a park-and-ride reservation.
Fans traveling from areas south of Downtown Santa Monica can catch Big Blue Bus Route 3 along Lincoln Blvd. for service to the LAX/Metro Transit Center, where they can board a free shuttle to the stadium. Single rides on Big Blue Bus are only $1.25 with a TAP card or mobile ticket; cash fares are $1.50. Discounted fares are available for eligible riders.
“Big Blue Bus is proud to support the excitement surrounding the World Cup by providing fans with a safe, affordable and sustainable way to travel throughout the region,” Director of Transportation Anuj Gupta said.
Big Blue Bus’s convenient service will help connect riders to downtown and other popular destinations throughout its service region. In addition to direct stadium service, several Big Blue Bus routes operate every 10-20 minutes most of the day, including Route 1 on Santa Monica Blvd., Route 2 on Wilshire Blvd., Route 3 on Lincoln Blvd., and Route 7 on Pico Blvd.
For more details regarding the Big Blue Bus’s World Cup service, visit bigbluebus.com/worldcup.