SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, May 19, the city of Santa Monica announced that the Big Blue Bus will provide direct service to all eight World Cup matches from Downtown Santa Monica to Los Angeles Stadium.

Big Blue Bus’s direct service to the stadium will start approximately four hours before each match, with return trips to Downtown Santa Monica running until approximately 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Fans traveling from areas south of Downtown Santa Monica can catch Big Blue Bus Route 3 along Lincoln Blvd. for service to the LAX/Metro Transit Center, where they can board a free shuttle to the stadium. Single rides on Big Blue Bus are only $1.25 with a TAP card or mobile ticket; cash fares are $1.50. Discounted fares are available for eligible riders.

“Big Blue Bus is proud to support the excitement surrounding the World Cup by providing fans with a safe, affordable and sustainable way to travel throughout the region,” Director of Transportation Anuj Gupta said.

Big Blue Bus’s convenient service will help connect riders to downtown and other popular destinations throughout its service region. In addition to direct stadium service, several Big Blue Bus routes operate every 10-20 minutes most of the day, including Route 1 on Santa Monica Blvd., Route 2 on Wilshire Blvd., Route 3 on Lincoln Blvd., and Route 7 on Pico Blvd.