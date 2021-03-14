CELEBRITY—Margo Spann 40, from Los Angeles was killed in a vehicle accident, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Arlington Heights, on Venice Boulevard and Wilton Place Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 a.m.

According to reports, Police officials indicated that Margo Spann was walking in a crosswalk when she was hit by a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The Los Angeles County coroners arrived at the location and pronounced Margo deceased at the scene.

Margo Spann was an award-winning Journalist, and a Disk Jockey for Metro by T-Mobile, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1998-2002, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature/Letters.

Margo was a content director for Cocoa Hollywood Media, she served as Brand Representative for BDS Marketing LLC. and was a National Association of Black Journalists Board Member.

Margo Spann’s Family started a nonprofit educational organization to honor her father, The James W. Spann II Foundation.

The foundation was created to educate students and has awarded over $60,000 in college scholarships to students residing in Southeastern Wisconsin. Margo served as Scholarship Director for 10 years and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

In an email, the NABJLA wrote:

“We join the outpouring of love from Margo’s friends, family, and former colleagues back home in Milwaukee. We send our love and support to her family at this time of unspeakable pain and grief. Additionally, in the midst of our collective grief, we call on LAPD for transparency and on our community for assistance in finding who killed Margo”.

The unidentified driver left the scene of the accident.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is currently available from the city of Los Angeles for information that will help police solve the fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD West Traffic Division at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0562. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.