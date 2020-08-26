HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Judy Garland’s former Hollywood Hills property has recently been sold for $4.675 million.

The actress lived in the 4,999 square-foot property with her then-husband Vincente Minnelli and daughter Liza Minnelli from 1944 to 1948. Following their stay, Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. bought the property in the 1950s and resided with the members of the band.

The home was built in 1941. Although the property has been renovated within the years, much of architect John Elgin Woolf’s original designs have remained intact. The three-story houses include five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one-half bath. The home includes a secret room called the “Garland Suite” which has an entrance hidden in a bookshelf in the theater. There is also an orchard and a garden, along with a swimming pool. In addition to the property, there is also a separate 1,100 square-foot guest house by the pool that includes dual baths, fireplace and a marble bar. In 2013, the property was sold for $3.8 million. According to Realtor.com, the property hit the market in February for the initial price of $6.1 million before the reduced price.

Judy Garland was a singer and American Actress starring in numerous classical musical films including The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis and The Harvey Girls. Garland has won copious awards including Golden Globe Award, Special Tony Award, Academy Juvenile Award and Grammy Award for Album of the Year for a live recording Judy at Carnegie Hall. Garland passed away in 1969 of an accidental overdose in London.