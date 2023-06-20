BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is spreading the word that July is Parks Make Life Better! Month that recognizes the importance of access to the city’s 15 parks, and recreation offerings in Beverly Hills, and open spaces and community centers that enrich our lives and are part of what makes the small town character this City so special.

“Parks and recreation help us stay healthy and well – mind, body and soul. They give us a space to workout, stay active and fit. They provide a much needed sanctuary in the urban environment to keep us connected to each other and the great outdoors, and to bring value to our lives in a variety of ways including being a cherished summertime community gathering space,” states the city of Beverly Hills on its website.

JULY – PARKS MAKE LIFE BETTER! MONTH ACTIVITIES

Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market

Parks Make Life Better! Month – Kickoff

Sunday, July 2 – 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Join us at the Farmer’s Market on Sunday, July 2 for the kickoff of our July Parks Make Life Better! month. Stop by our Recreation & Parks booth for a chance to win some fun prizes. Come enjoy the market, and learn about the wide array of recreation classes, programs, and activities that we have planned for the summer and into our fall session for all ages.

Roxbury Park to Greystone Mansion & Gardens

Senior Excursion: Lunch & Movie at Greystone Mansion

Thursday, July 6 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join us on Thursday, July 6 for lunch and a movie at the Greystone Mansion. Participants will be picked up at the Roxbury Park Community Center, and transported to the Greystone Mansion & Gardens for lunch in the courtyard, a tour of the mansion, and a movie in the historic Greystone Theater. Attendance will be limited to approximately 30 attendees, and fees will include transportation, lunch, and a movie.

Beverly Canon Gardens Park

Concerts on Canon: Arts & Crafts & Games for Kids & Families

Thursday, July 6 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join us at Concerts on Cañon with the entire family on Thursday, July 6 for a fun-filled evening listening to a 60’s Tribute band “Beach St. A GoGo” while also enjoying children’s games, crafts, and activities!

Roxbury Park Community Center

Family Bingo

Friday, July 14 – 5 p.m.

Get ready for an exciting day of family fun and games! Join us on July 14 at 5 p.m. for a thrilling Bingo event that is sure to keep everyone entertained. This is the perfect opportunity to gather the whole family for a day of laughter, friendly competition, and of course, some amazing prizes!

Whether you’re a seasoned Bingo player or a newcomer to the game, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With a variety of Bingo games to play, you will have plenty of chances to win and walk away with some amazing prizes. Mark your calendars and bring the whole family down to our Family Bingo event on July 14th. We promise a day of fun and excitement that you won’t want to miss! See you there!

Roxbury Park

Shakespeare By The Sea: The Tragedy of Hamlet

Wednesday, July 26 – 7 p.m.

Join us at Roxbury Park for an evening of Shakespeare with all your friends and family of all ages. Admission is free, and no advanced registration required – so bring your blanket and picnic while enjoying a fun summer night of theater outside at Roxbury Park.

Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market

Parks Make Life Better! Finale – Passport Activity Log, Scavenger Hunt & more

July 30 – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join us at the Farmer’s Market on Sunday, July 30 for the finale of our Parks Make Life Better! month activities. Come visit our kid’s booth, where you will find your very own Beverly Hills Parks Make Life Better coloring book, and a variety of interactive games to choose from. Don’t miss our Parks Make Life Better scavenger hunt at the Farmers Market – solve puzzles, riddles, and use your detective skills when meeting some of our farmers, to help find the treasure and earn some prizes.

FREE COMMUNITY SERVICE WORKSHOPS IN JULY

Roxbury Park Community Center

Sound & Breathwork Meditation with Chana Gedy

Thursday, July 13 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us for a unique family-oriented event, merging the calming elements of a sound bath, with the rejuvenating practice of breath-work. The experience is designed to foster connection, enhance mindful communication, and promote a shared experience among parents and kids alike through movement, breath-work and immersive soundscapes.

Please remember to bring your yoga mats, comfortable pillows, and anything else that could help create a perfect space for family relaxation. We look forward to sharing this special experience with you and your family.

Roxbury Park Community Center

Art with Ms. Dyana

Friday, July 21 – 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Get ready to unleash your creativity and let your inner artist shine! Join us for an afternoon of fun and relaxation on July 21 at 1 p.m. as you explore your artistic side at Roxbury Memorial Park.

This art class is perfect for all skill levels – whether you’re a seasoned painter or a complete beginner. We’ll provide all the materials you need, so all you do is bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to experiment with different techniques and styles.

During the class, we’ll be creating a beautiful art piece that you can take home with you at the end of the day. You’ll have the opportunity to express yourself creatively and meet new people. So if you’re looking for a fun and unique way to spend an afternoon with friends and family, come along to our art class at Roxbury Memorial Park. We can’t wait to see you there!

The dates and times for the Roxbury Park Adult/Senior Drum Circle and La Cienega Park Youth/Family Drum Circle have not yet been announced.