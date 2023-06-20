LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Monday, June 19 that a suspect has been arrested for Animal Cruelty. The LAPD reported on June 14 around 3:11 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the 800 block of Pacific Avenue for an animal cruelty investigation. When the officers arrived, they were directed by several people to the suspect Michael Langman, 39, who was subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Langman kicked a dog, causing severe injuries to the dog. Witnesses attempted to stop Langman. The suspect, while attempting to flee, grabbed a glass bottle and struck a male victim on the head causing injury. The victim with help from others were able to hold Langman until police arrived and took him into custody.

The victim positively identified Langman and he was booked for 245(A)PC (Assault with a Deadly Weapon), with an additional charge for 597(a) PC (Animal Cruelty).

Anyone with additional details about the incident is asked to contact Pacific Area Detectives at 310-482-6313 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.-Monday through Friday. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.