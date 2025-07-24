HOLLYWOOD—It is hard to believe that when Steven Spielberg launched “Jurassic Park” in 1993 it would be such an iconic movie that people would talk about for decades. Since its release, the sci-fi adventure has spawned six sequels, with the latest being, “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” and its title unfortunately does not live up to its promise.

Why? Even with new faces in the franchise, after that dreadful, and I mean dreadful previous entry, ‘Dominion,’ this movie just doesn’t deliver the thrills and excitement of the first 2 movies that actually hook you. You would think with star power like Scarlett Johannson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, the franchise could get things rolling, but not so much.

Johannson, stars as Zora Bennett, some sort of weapons expert who is courted by a seedy man with a ton of money hoping to use her to track down dinosaurs that are so dangerous they haven’t made their way to the parts of the world where people would deem beyond dangerous. Why? The blood of these dinosaurs could be utilized for some game-changing research in the field of science, to treat heart issues.

How many times has a movie tackled the issue of people hoping to do something good as a result of science, but it ultimately turns into a fight to survive because of genetic modifications to animals that deliver side effects the researchers didn’t expect? Far too many.

With that said, the ensemble of Johannson, Bailey and Ali works. The three have good chemistry, but the characters don’t feel fleshed out enough. Ali just seems to be moving around as a Duncan Kincaid, who works closely with Zora, but their interactions in the movie feel limited at best. Bailey portrays Dr. Henry Loomis who has a plethora of knowledge about dinosaurs as a paleologist.

The biggest falter for me with “Jurassic World: Rebirth” is that the story seems too focused on a family who gets shipwrecked at sea, and become entangled with Zora, Henry and Duncan on their mission. Those characters become the focal point of the movie, instead of the people most moviegoers think are the focal point. As a viewer, I should have cared about the family, but I didn’t. They came across as a major annoyance more than anything, because who sails in the middle of the ocean as a going away trip as a family?

The logic there just wasn’t working for me. The biggest gripe with “Jurassic World: Rebirth” is the lack of dinosaurs. Their presence comes in small waves and that is where the most excitement comes in the movie. There was never a moment where it felt our characters were in serious danger and that lessens the impact of the movie as a spectator.

This brings me to a pacing issue because the movie feels like it moves too slow in the beginning, and then immediately speeds up near the end, right when things start to become compelling. You snap your finger and guess what: the movie is over.

I wanted more action, more thrills, more suspense, and I got very little if any of that from this seventh outing in the franchise. Was “Jurassic World: Rebirth” better than “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but not by a long shot. The visuals are stunning and amazing, but for a movie about dinosaurs it feels like an appetizer versus a main course.