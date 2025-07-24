HOLLYWOOD—Man, what is the most frustrating thing about watching the reality competition “Big Brother?” Watching players make stupid mistakes or have the worst reads and be so fixated that they are accurate. Gosh, the blunders that are being made this week in the BB27 house has me fuming. Jimmy what the hell are you doing? Keanu, wake up, the world does not revolve around you. Kelley, you’re proving why a women’s alliance will NEVER work, Ashley how about a little self-awareness, and Amy, are you a bozo?

Those are just some of my grievances but trust me there is so much more. I’m not used to seeing so many advantages in the game of “Big Brother” ESPECIALLY in only the second week of the game. It felt like advantage-geddon, which I’m not a fan of. It’s something that the other CBS reality competition, “Survivor” has been scolded for in recent years.

I mean we have three powers floating around that are all Power of Vetos. C’mon why no variation, like a vote steal or cancellation, perhaps safety for the week, the ability to be a second HOH, a no veto for the week, or something crazy like giving a player safety, but banishing them from the game for a week. I love that last idea and think it would be exceptional if that element was implemented into the game. How would you maneuver after a week of not socializing with friends, enemies or your alliance(s)?

Anyway, the mysterious black box competition returned, but HOH was not the only thing on the line, as already mentioned a chance for two separate vetoes and a fun HOH power. One where you can steal the current HOH’s power, but they get to interrogate all the houseguests and if they guess correctly, they reclaim their power, and you’re exposed.

I will admit, I love the fact that most of the powers at play have already been used, so we have a situation where only two powers are still at play, there is suspicious surrounding who might have that third power, but nothing for certain about WHAT the power actually does. Jimmy, Jimmy, so much talk for a snake with a bite, but you have very little bite because your HOH has been an utter mess if you ask me.

For starters, you did the right thing by nominating Keanu and Kelley. Moreso Keanu because you know he’s targeting you. I do like that you’re forcing both of those players to burn those powers immediately so they’re not in play anymore. As for Adrian, he’s shown he has little flexibility as a BB superfan not willing to budge on his vote from the previous week, even though it was a strong indicator he would be on the wrong side of the vote.

In addition, Adrian has not been socializing as much as he needs to, and Keanu is a lost cause walking. Rachel is NOT RESPONSIBLE for your predicament Keanu; you simply are beyond bad at the game of “Big Brother.” I don’t know anyone who would want to work with this idiot. This week’s POV was a complete mess. I mean you bring in another player to compete for a current player, and of all people you bring in furniture by Kaycee Clark.

She is one of the most forgettable players and winners in “Big Brother” history because anyone you talk to noted that Tyler should have won BB20. She’s schooled the competitors and because she won the POV, Keanu was safe for the week. Then you have Kelley, who gets to play in a competition to win another veto in a solo competition, that is simply a gimme when it comes to getting a free veto. They should have just given her another veto at this point, without a competition.

So, you have two nominees off the block, and what does Jimmy do? He nominates two people who are not even coming after him, in Amy and Will. Will dialed things down this week, when he should have kicked stuff into gear. How so? Um, he has information about the Burger Bros. that no one knows about. It could have been an easy layout to put let’s see, Rylie, Vince or even Zach on the block, because I can guarantee Jimmy would NOT be pleased to find out he has been left out of an all-boys alliance, by Zach and Vince, two people he thinks he can trust.

Not so. Will didn’t drop that tea yet, but hopefully he does so. Rylie, this guy is already proving what many fans don’t love about this guy, with his foul language and how he talks about women. He can go, Katherine is linked to him because Rylie is smitten by him, but she doesn’t feel that way about him. Lauren is so invisible she is not even appearing in the episodes, similar to Katherine, NOT GOOD PEOPLE. Morgan and Mickey are really playing and realizing that Jimmy might not be the ally they suspected because he’s not taking any of their feedback and is spending more time with Katherine, who just gives mean girl vibes unfortunately.

Morgan wants to target Katherine, while Katherine wants to target her via Rylie. In addition, Ashley wants to go after Morgan, who is doing everything in her power to protect this girl. News flash BB producers stop casting women in their 20s. Having only 1-2 women over the age of 30 doesn’t help the dynamics. You need a balance of young and older women in the house because it might lead to an all-female alliance because that pettiness women have in their 20s is not as prevalent.

Right now, when it comes to power players, I’m loving Ava and Mickey, Ava is such an oddball, but she has terrific game instinct people, just stellar. Mickey is totally gaming, but the consensus is she’s the likely candidate with that third power, which is not great. So, our final nominations are Adrian, Will and Amy, with the target edging towards Amy because she is an emotional mess and already turning on Rachel, who didn’t put her in this situation, ASHLEY did. You’re advocating for Ashley to NOT be nominated put the target on your back, not Rachel.

I do like the trio of Morgan, Rachel and Mickey. I would love them more if they could pull in Will, Ava and Zach and Lauren. That would be an impressive seven. Too bad Lauren is allowing her judgement to be clouded by Katherine, who is just a bit petty and wants to do what Kelley wants to do which is work with all the guys.

Rachel is going to be targeted at some point it is just a question of when, and I assume with week three nearing this is going to be our crapshoot HOH, which means anyone could win, I don’t see an endurance challenge, just yet, but I could be wrong people. However, it does seem like we could start to see the house decipher into two sides by week three, but it is all determinant on who wins the next Head of Household.