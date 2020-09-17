UNITED STATES—It does feel like things are slowly trying to get back to normal, but we all know just because we snap our fingers does not mean things will return to the way they were post the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are starting to see the greenlight to reopen their doors, but there are still many that are closed. I don’t know the science behind things, but what is imperative is the fact that people need to wear a mask and social distance.

The mask wearing is really starting to annoy me to the core. Why? It’s not difficult, where the mask so that you protect others. I just don’t get people being so selfish and ignorant about wearing a mask. You would think someone acts like wearing a mask is the end of the world. Look, I totally get it if for health reasons you cannot wear a mask, however, if you do not have any health risks just wear a damn mask and stop acting like an ass if someone asks you to do so.

Almost every retailer and business makes it crystal clear with signage on their windows that you must wear a mask for entry, yet you still have people being defiant and not following the rules even though many don’t have health issues, they just don’t want to wear a mask. Look you might not care about my health, but I do. So don’t get an attitude if I’m telling you to back up to provide me with the six feet of distance as mandated by the law.

I cannot tell you how many people have gotten closer than what they should and I have directly told them to back up, give me my six feet. This pandemic is NOT OVER! Yes, the flu and other viruses and diseases have killed more people, but for people who keep pushing that agenda, I say, did those things cause a financial crisis unlike anything ever seen? Did it force nearly all businesses in the country to close its doors? Did it force schools to be closed? Did it cause an excessive overflow of patients in hospitals? The answer to all those questions is NO.

This is something we have never seen before and we still don’t know the exact cause of the Coronavirus and how it impacts one’s body how it’s fully transmitted, why some people are more susceptible than others and we still do not have a vaccine for the virus. I know people who have contracted COVID-19, I know people who have recovered, but I also know people who have died as a result of contracting the virus. I think that is the thing that some people who think this is no big deal has failed to realize that anyone can catch the virus and how your body reacts to it, you will not know until it transpires.

If you’re traveling by plane, train and other modes of transportation that is not your personal vehicle, you better wear a mask. I heard the story about the woman who delayed a flight because she didn’t want to wear a mask even though the airline company had strict guidelines that you had to wear a mask, otherwise you will be removed from the plane. Look that is selfish and not fair to other people who might have connecting flights and now they’re in a bind because of someone else’s actions.

The mask wearing as some has stated feels like it has become somewhat political and that is quite damn annoying. If you’re out in public, you need to expect that you have to wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, stay at home! It is that freaking simple and you should NOT expose people to your bad behavior and antics. There is just too much going on in the society right now that we have to add another stressor to our lives.

Written By Jason Jones