BEVERLY HILLS—On October 28, new reports indicate that Kanye West is back in town. TMZ first reported on Monday, October 27, that West purchased an 11-bedroom, 18-bath 20,000 square-foot home sitting on approximately 7-8 acres of land in the Beverly Park North neighborhood of Beverly Hills.



Reports indicate that the famous rapper legally changed his name on April 3, 2024, from Kanye Omari West to “Ye.” The following is a public statement from Judge Michelle Williams:



“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”



According to a July 16, 2023, report by Advisory Excellence, Ye has an elaborate business portfolio that includes, but is not limited to, the following businesses: Yeezy, Yeezy Home, Yeezy Supply, DONDA, Good Music, and KW Foods LLC.



Multiple news agencies covered the sale of Ye’s Malibu mansion turned bomb shelter following the West Kardashian break-up. That residence was originally purchased for approximately $53 million and then sold for $21 million as is.



Ye’s new purchase cost $35 million and features a resort-style pool complete with a pool house, lap pool, waterfall, and an entertainment veranda. Reports indicate that this was an off-market purchase made with his LLC.



Kim Kardashian and Ye have four children together, daughters North and Chicago, along with two sons, Saint and Psalm.



Celebrity reports indicate that Kim Kardashian will have to “lawyer up” for a possible custody battle between Kardashian and Ye. There was no clear indication that the parents would not seek a consensual joint custody agreement.