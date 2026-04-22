Bakersfield, CA – On the evening of Tuesday, April 22, 2026, a collision resulted in a pedestrian losing her life in south Bakersfield, according to KBAK.

The Bakersfield Police Department reports that the accident took place around 9:08 PM in the 1500 block of Feliz Drive.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and arrived to find a woman lying in the road with severe injuries. A preliminary investigation determined that the woman had been lying in the roadway for an unknown reason when she was struck. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

The driver initially left the scene but returned and cooperated with investigators. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing.

Ongoing Investigations

Victims of traffic accidents and their families should be aware that authorities may fail to note or even misinterpret critical evidence at a crash site. One of the services that a Personal Injury Attorney can provide is to pursue follow-up investigations, which can reveal additional evidence to correct any errors made by previous investigators.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a duty of care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a wrongful death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

Should the at-fault driver evade authorities, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.