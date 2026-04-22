WOODLAND HILLS—One person was killed after a collision on the 101 Freeway on Wednesday, April 22.

The crash which involved two cars, closed all northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway for several hours. The incident was reported after 1:30 a.m. at Valley Circle Boulevard.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, but it was reported that one individual who was trapped inside a vehicle, had to be removed via the roof from firefighters. One victim was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The freeway reopened after 5 a.m. via a SigAlert issued by the California Highway Patrol.