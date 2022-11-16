UNITED STATES—On November 15, Republicans held a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill where they nominated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, 57, (CA) to represent them as the Speaker of the House for the House Of Representatives. There were 188 members who voted for McCarthy and 31 opposed.

McCarthy’s only contender was Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona Rep. Matt Gaetz has publicly shown interest in the position, but did not run.



According to his website, McCarthy, started his career as owner of Kevin O’s Deli. He was elected in 2002 to the California State Assembly and became a member of Congress in 2006. He represented California’s 22nd District 2007-2013, and represented California’s 23rd District since 2013.

In the November 8, Congressman McCarthy won his seat with 55.3 percent of the vote. His closest contender was Republican Cathy Cook who held 20.8 percent of the vote.



Florida’s 45th Governor Senator, Rick Scott of Florida stated his desire to advance his leadership in the U.S. Senate over current House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 80, who has served as leader since 2007 making him the longest serving GOP leader in U.S. History.



“It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That’s why I’m running to be the Senate, Republican Leader,” Scott stated.



Contests are still being determined in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. In the U.S. Senate, 51 seats are needed to gain control, with Democrats holding 50 seats to the Republicans 49 seats. With Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, the Democrats are expected to maintain control of the U.S. Senate.



The U.S. House of Representatives has 12 House seats undetermined. Democrats are currently holding 206 seats while Republicans have 217, and Republicans are poised to take control of the House.