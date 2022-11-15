HOLLYWOOD—Well, the nominees for music’s biggest night are in and if the nominations are any sign, Album of the Year will be one hell of a battle. Why? You have 3 titans competing for the top prize, and 2 of them are long overdue for the prize. Beyoncé leads all contenders with 9 nominations including Album, Song and Record of the Year for “Renaissance.” She is followed by Kendrick Lamar, who earned 8 nominations including Album, Song and Record of the Year for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” He is followed by Adele who earned 7 nominations including Album, Song and Record of the Year for “30.”

Adele has already picked up the prize twice, once for “21” and again for “25.” Beyoncé has been nominated a bevy of times, and she should have won for “Lemonade,” but lost to Adele, but should have definitely been victorious for “Beyoncé,” but lost to Beck.

Lamar was overlooked for his stellar “To Pimp A Butterfly” and left music fans stunned when he lost for his album “DAMN.” I really don’t know how it will turn out, but I’ll just say this I’m rooting for Kendrick because his album is terrific. Whereas Beyoncé is overdue, “Renaissance” is not her best work and people can debate me on that all they want, which probably gives Adele a good chance of winning the prize for a third time. Hell if Taylor Swift can do it, Adele definitely can as well.

There are always surprises when it comes to the Grammys people and this year is no different. Very little love for Ed Sheeran, despite his fifth album being a critical hit, Latin sensation, Bad Bunny earned an Album of the Year nomination, but failed earn nominations in the Record and Song of the Year categories people Mary J. Blige earned an Album of the Year nomination for “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” as did ABBA for “Voyage” and Brandi Carlile for “In These Silent Days.”

I’ll be honest the Album of the Year race might be one of the most competitive races I have seen in years, which is great news because that means anyone is deserving of the prize. To see a partial list of this year’s nominees look below. To view a full list visit www.grammy.com

Album of the Year

-ABBA “Voyage”

-Adele “30”

-Beyoncé “Renaissance”

-Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

-Mary J. Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous”

-Brandi Carlile “In These Silent Days”

-Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

-Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

-Lizzo “Special”

-Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Record of the Year

-ABBA “Don’t Shut Me Down”

-Adele “Easy on Me”

-Beyoncé “Break My Soul”

-Mary J. Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous”

-Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings “You and Me on the Rock”

-Doja Cat “Woman”

-Steve Lacy “Bad Habit”

-Kendrick Lamar “The Heart Part 5”

-Lizzo “About Damn Time”

-Harry Styles “As It Was”

Song of the Year

-“abcdefu”

-“About Damn Time”

-“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

-“As It Was”

-“Bad Habit”

-“Break My Soul”

-“Easy on Me”

-“God Did”

-“The Heart Part 5”

-“Just Like That”

Best New Artist

-Anitta

-Omar Apollo

-DOMI & JD Beck

-Muni Long

-Samara Joy

-Latto

-Maneskin

-Tobe Nwigwe

-Molly Tuttle”

-Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

-ABBA “Voyage”

-Adele “30”

-Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

-Lizzo “Special”

-Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Best Rock Performance

-Bryan Adams “So Happy It Hurts”

-Beck “Old Man”

-The Black Keys “Wild Child”

-Idles “Crawl”

-Brandi Carlile “Broken Horses”

-Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck “Patient Number 9”

-Turnstile “Holiday”

Best R&B Album

-Mary J. Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)”

-Chris Brown “Breezy (Deluxe)”

-Robert Glasper “Black Radio III”

-Lucky Daye “Candydrip”

-PJ Morton “Watch the Sun”

Best Rap Album

-DJ Khaled “GOD DID”

-Future “I Never Liked You”

-Jack Harlow “Come Home The Kids Miss You”

-Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morales & The Big Stepppers”

-Pusha T “It’s Almost Dry”

Best Country Solo Performacne

-Kelsea Ballerini “Heartfirst”

-Zach Bryan “Something in the Orange”

-Miranda Lambert “In His Arms”

-Maren Morris “Circles Around This Town”

-Willie Nelson “Live Forever”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, February 5 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The event will be televised on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced