LOS ANGELES—Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of kidnapping his girlfriend’s 11-month-old baby on Saturday, June 17. The baby was found safe on the night of June 17, but the suspect remains at large.

Adonis Childress, 30, engaged in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend that turned into a physical attack at approximately 8 a.m. on June 17. Childress choked and punched the woman, causing multiple fractures to her nose and she loss of consciousness, according to a news release made by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Childress then dropped her off at a hospital in the 7300 block of Medical Center Drive in West Hills at approximately 10 a.m. before driving away in her vehicle with her child and cell phone in the car.

In an alert aiming to bring the child home safely, California Highway Patrol investigators said Childress is an active gang member that is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The baby’s mother called her phone, still located in the vehicle with Childress, in an attempt to retrieve her son safely, but he refused and turned the phone off.

Details of how and where the baby was found on Saturday night have not been made public.

Authorities seek the help of the public to locate Childress. He is described as a 30-year-old Black male with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes. He stands at six feet two inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue shorts, black sandals, and white socks. He is not the baby’s biological father.

Childress fled in his girlfriend’s vehicle, described as a black KIA Optima sedan with New Mexico license plates that read “AMNF84.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Adonis Childress is urged to contact Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division by calling (818) 756-4800. To enter an anonymous tip, call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.