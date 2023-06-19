BEVERLY HILLS—Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has been charged with one count of reckless driving after he crashed a vehicle into a Beverly Hills home on May 4.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charge in a statement to CBS on Friday, June 16.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement to CBS read. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on May 4 in a residential area of Beverly Hills near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news of the crash, actress Chase Sui Wonders was in the passenger seat as Davidson drove a Mercedes at a high rate of speed, coming in contact with a house.

No one was hurt in the crash, but damages were caused to a fire hydrant and the home. Reportedly, authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing. No arrests were made.

In Los Angeles, a reckless driving charge can result in a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Davidson is scheduled to be arraigned on July 27.