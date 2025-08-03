WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, August 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a kitchen fire erupted at the Blu Jam Cafe at 4:31 p.m. The establishment is located at 23311 W. Mulholland Dr.

The fire was inside one unit in a one-story strip mall. Companies on scene report heavy smoke from the restaurant and requested additional companies, including help from Los Angeles County Fire resources that were nearby at the time of incident origin. DOT notified for traffic control.

By 5:04 p.m., the kitchen fire in the Blu Jam Cafe was declared extinguished in 33 minutes. A total of 117 firefighters on scene were able to confine the fire to just one unit, preventing spread to the rest of the strip mall.

Companies remained on the scene for overhaul and salvage of any property that is possible — expect traffic to be affected in the area. There were no reports of any injuries.

Blu Jam Cafe was established in 2006. On their website, the establishment states:

“Fresh ingredients including produce are delivered all week long at each of our locations. We strive to serve the best, so we source the best. We take pride in partnering with smaller companies, farms and purveyors because we believe in attention to detail, quality and service. This is the Blu Jam way.

Some of our friends include Babe Farms, Grimmway Farms, Lili Farms, Milo’s Poultry Farms, Creekstone Farms, Wild Isles, Butternut Mountain, Bar-M, Chasin Foods, Caffe LA, Kaena Wines, and the list continues to grow as we go.”

They have locations in Hollywood, Downtown LA, Brentwood, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills and Atwater Village.