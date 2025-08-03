SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Saturday, August 2 that paving work will take place on Stewart Street on Monday, August 4 and Tuesday, August 5. The work will transpire between Exposition Boulevard to Kansas Avenue.

The roadway resurfacing will transpire between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be no street parking available. Motorists should expect reduced lanes and heavy traffic delays.

Individuals are asked to please follow signage onsite temporary traffic control.

The city of Santa Monica will also be conducting work for the LiNC Project at

Michigan Avenue. Michigan Avenue will be closed in both directions east of Lincoln Boulevard August 4 thru August 8.

Expect traffic delays and temporary parking impacts. Individuals should follow posted construction and detour signs.

Work includes cross gutter reconstruction and street paving. It will be a full closure, 24 hours a day.