BEVERLY HILLS—April 27, 22-year-old, Kylie Jenner purchases a mansion in a more expensive part of Beverly Hills, known as Holmby Hills with neighbors that include Hollywood celebrities, Ashton and Mila Kunis and Jennifer Aniston.

Jenner has upgraded to the brand new, 145 N. Mapleton Drive home. The property is the second home sold to the Kardashian family by developer, Gala Asher. The first home being in Palm Springs, CA and now the Beverly Hills mansion coming in at 15,350 square ft, including 7 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms for a total of $36.5M.

The home was listed on the market last August at $55M, then dropped to $46M and eventually sold to Jenner at $36.5M. The Holmby Hills home is secured with a personal guard house, game rooms, indoor and outdoor lounge spaces, a tennis court, home theatre and bar areas.

Over the weekend, Jenner posted a bikini picture on the social media app, Instagram, giving her 173 million followers a preview of her in the new Beverly Hills backyard. The property includes plenty of space for her crew of friends including Stassi Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, the Kardashians sisters and 2-year-old baby, Stormi.

The self-made billionaire and make-up guru was discovered at a young age being the youngest daughter of Kris Kardashian and former Olympic athlete, Bruce Jenner who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner. After starting her own make-up and skin line, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, she became the richest daughter of all the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jenner is no stranger to living in luxury homes coming from Hidden Hills in Calabasas where the young celeb grew up and filmed several seasons of reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.