LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles County is continuing the process of reopening. On June 12, gyms, day camps, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, outdoor recreation, film and television production, hotels and professional sports without live audiences will be allowed to reopen.

This brings the L.A. County into Stage 3 of the State’s Resilience Roadmap. The final step is Stage 4 which would bring an end to the stay home order.

However, these activities will not resume in the same manner as they were before the pandemic. Safety measures and precautions will take place at all facilities reopening to ensure the safety of all participants. This includes being screened for symptoms such as a cough and fever, mandatory social distancing and the requirement of a face covering at all times.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer stated, “This is really the only way for us to reopening without creating huge increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”

Nail salons, tattoo shops, bars and wineries, movie theaters, live performance theaters and stadiums are still closed. A list of facilities that are open and closed in L.A. County can be found here.

This announcement on Wednesday comes after 1,275 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, bringing the county’s total to 67,064 with 2,768 deaths.