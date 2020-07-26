SANTA MONICA — The 2021 Los Angeles Marathon has altered the final leg of its course, which typically ends in Santa Monica; on Friday, July 24 the organizers announced the 26-mile race will now end in Century City.

Murphy Reinschreiber, the chief operating officer of the McCourt Foundation, which organizes the race, said, “We had a footprint challenge in Santa Monica, just from a space perspective.”

Since 2010, the race has ended at the Ocean Avenue and California Avenue intersection in Santa Monica, advertised as “Stadium to the Sea.” The race will begin as usual at Dodger Stadium and follow its traditional route until Brentwood, where participants will turn around and run back down San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica Boulevard towards the finish.

The race will end at Avenue of the Stars in Century City and will now be advertised as “Stadium to the Stars.” In regard to the course change, the organizers wrote in a statement, “This exciting change allows for a more vibrant and interactive finish experience than previously possible.”

The McCourt Foundation continued saying the marathon finish, “will provide the opportunity for much greater spectator participation for family and friends with enhanced post-race activities including the Finish Festival with concerts and sponsor activations and puts runners close to hotels, transportation, and nightlife in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and the best of LA.”

The 36th annual marathon is scheduled for March 21, 2021, per COVID-19 regulations at the time. If the event is canceled due to COVID-19, runners will be able to defer their entries for 2022, 2023, or 2024 marathon. The organizers are also considering a virtual marathon if the event is canceled.

The Malibu Triathlon scheduled for this September was canceled last week as organizers announced a virtual triathlon and fundraiser to take its place.

The 2020 Los Angeles Marathon was one of the last mass gatherings before COVID-19 quarantine orders were issued. The marathon raised nearly $4 million, donated over 6,000 pounds of clothing to GoodWill, and $900,000 in goods and services for school programs. In its entirety, the marathon has raised and donated $58,870,000 over the last 35 years.

To register or donate, visit lamarathon.com.