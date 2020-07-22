MALIBU— The Malibu Triathlon has been canceled for the first time in 34 years due to COVID-19, as announced by organizers on Friday, July 17.

In a Twitter post, organizers of the triathlon stated,

“We are saddened to announce that the 2020 Malibu Triathlon is canceled.”

The organizers wrote that although they were planning to hold the event as scheduled on September 26 and 27, the continual spread of COVID-19 led to the decision to cancel the triathlon.

“Due to health and safety concerns for our athletes, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners that support the race, we have decided to cancel the event for the first time in 34 years,” the organizers wrote.

Last year in 2019 the triathlon raised $1.3 million dollars for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, specifically the pediatric cancer research program. Although the triathlon is canceled, the organizers affirmed their commitment to Children’s Hospital L.A. announcing a virtual triathlon and fundraiser to benefit the pediatric cancer research program.

Malibu Triathlon will also be giving all registrants the option to donate their registration fee to Children’s Hospital LA, defer it for the 2021 triathlon registration, or request a refund.

Organizers encouraged people to join the virtual triathlon, writing, “While we can’t be together physically, we encourage you to join us virtually as we continue to make an impact in the lives of kids living with cancer and add to the $15 million already raised.”

The organizers acknowledged the cancelation is very disappointing for everyone involved and thanked participants for being patient during a very difficult time.

“We hope to see you back on the beach in 2021 for an incredible Malibu Triathlon experience,” the organizers wrote.

People on social media expressed a mixed response, some thanking the organization for its transparency and complementing the hard decision, while others noted that it is ultimately the children who are losing out on the contributions the Malibu Triathlon would have brought.

For further information on Malibu Triathlon’s virtual triathlon and fundraiser, or to donate to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles visit https://malibutri.com/.