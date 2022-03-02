BEVERLY HILLS—Officials from the Los Angeles Country Department of Public Health (LACDPH) announced that starting Friday, February 25, establishments, businesses and venues verifying vaccination status may offer optional masking for fully vaccinated individuals indoors. This decision is the result of decreased COVID-19 spread and lower hospital admissions throughout the county.

Establishments, businesses, or venues will have two options for removing masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals outlined below:

Option 1: Establishments, businesses, or venues with fully vaccinated customers and workers are allowed to unmask while indoors if they can:

-Verify that 100% of customers (ages 5 and older) and workers prior to, or upon, entry to indoor spaces provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19; or

-Provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 viral test result. Tests for customers must be taken within two days of entry if a PCR test, or one day if an antigen test. Employees will be allowed to submit a negative test result every three days.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or do not show proof of vaccination, are required to provide a negative test, and continue wearing a well-fitting mask while indoors (as required by the state), except when actively eating or drinking.

Option 2: Establishments, businesses, or venues that want to allow their fully vaccinated customers to unmask indoors while all onsite workers remain masked, must:

-Verify that 100% of customers (ages 5 and older) prior to, or upon, entry to indoor spaces provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19; or

-Provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 viral test result. Tests for customers must have been taken within two days of entry if a PCR test or one day if an antigen test.

-Adhere to the following regarding customers and masking: Fully vaccinated customers may be unmasked in the indoor setting;

-Customers that are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a well-fitting mask while indoors (as required by the state), except when actively eating or drinking.

Any individual showing proof of full vaccination prior to entering can still decide to wear a mask indoors. Any establishment, business, or venue still has the right to require full masking for both customers and/or employees regardless of vaccination status if they choose to do so as a business practice.

A fully vaccinated individual is someone who received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Beverly Hills is currently reviewing the Health Order and city protocols. The updated Health Order is available at beverlyhills.org/coronavirus.

The order emphasizes that residents and workers are asked to continue adhering to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status and to remain home when sick or in close contact with someone with COVID-19.

To find a vaccination site, visit VaccinateLACounty.com. For additional information or questions about the Health Officer Order, email businessrecovery@beverlyhills.org.

To stay updated on the latest COVID-19 news, visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus or call the City’s COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 310-550-4680.