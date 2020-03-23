CALIFORNIA—Customers who have received shut off notices from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were informed on Saturday, March 21, to disregard notices received by mail, as the company is momentarily delaying disconnection of utility services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The temporary non-disconnection of service is:

“To help our customers experiencing financial hardship, DWP will NOT shut off water and electric service for non-payment,” the DWP tweeted on Saturday, March 21. “If you receive a disconnect notice in the mail please disregard it! Your water and electric services will NOT be shut off. Please RT. Thank you!”

The LADWP will not disregard penalties and fees for non-payment of utility service. Customers should also be informed that if they are not suffering a financial hardship, they should continue to pay their bills.