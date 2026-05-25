WASHINGTON D.C. —On May 15, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) trained terrorist, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, was captured in Turkey and was extradited to the United States.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Al-Saadi is facing charges in 18 terrorist attacks/attempted attacks within Europe and the United States. After the IRGC terrorist was taken into custody, authorities learned that he had a vendetta against the Trump family that dated back to January 3, 2020, when President Donald Trump ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.



The terrorist was reportedly targeting First Daughter, Ivanka Trump. Al-Saadi had blueprints of the $24 million mansion Ivanka Trump shares with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their small children on Indian Creek Island in Miami, Florida.



The attacks he is responsible for include the shooting at the U.S. Consulate Building in Toronto and the firebombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam last March, and the stabbing of two Jewish New Yorkers in London in April.



It was Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi who took responsibility for multiple attacks against Jewish people, bombing a synagogue in Liège, Belgium. He committed arson at a Jewish Temple in Rotterdam, Netherlands.



Reports indicate Qasem Soleimani was a mentor of Al-Saadi. It was reported by multiple sources that he vowed to kill Ivanka Trump. When he said it in his native tongue, translated the words are, “He (Trump) burned down our house (re: the death of his mentor), we will burn down his house,” (referencing his plan against Ivanka Trump).



The following is (in part) from a DOJ press release from May 15th. The full text may be found on the DOJ website.



Al-Saadi, 32, of Iraq, has been charged with: (i) conspiring to provide material support to Kata’ib Hizballah, a foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison;

(ii) conspiring to provide material support to the IRGC, a foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison;

(iii) conspiring to provide material support for acts of terrorism, attempting and conspiring to murder nationals of the United States, and bombing and conspiring to bomb a place of public use, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison;

(iv) providing material support for acts of terrorism, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison;

(v) conspiring to bomb a place of public use, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison; and

(vi) attempted destruction of property by means of fire or explosive, which carries a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.



The statutory maximum and mandatory minimum penalties are prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by a judge.”