HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, August 8 that they battled a structure fire that was reported at 5:13 p.m. on 1931 N. Wilcox Avenue.

The fire was showing from one second floor unit of a two-story apartment building. By 5:28 p.m., the LAFD indicated that the first arriving 30 LAFD firefighters took just 15 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish fire within the second floor of a two-story ascending hillside apartment building.

There were no reports of any injury. Though a lithium-ion battery may have been involved in the fire, the specific cause of the blaze is under active investigation with the Fire Department.