WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood’s annual Historic Preservation Celebration will take place on Wednesday, August 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Whisky a Go Go, located at 8901 Sunset Boulevard.

For 2025, the event – Sunset Strip After Dark plans to celebrate stories, events and memories that have occurred in the past decades via the historic Sunset Strip.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be provided. No RSVP is required.

The evening will feature Alison Martino who will lead a specially curated presentation exploring the Strip’s fascinating history. She is a longtime West Hollywood resident. She is the founder of Vintage Los Angeles and a respected documentarian, writer, and on-air host/producer for Spectrum News 1.

The city was incorporated in 1984 and recognizes and values the importance of preserving its cultural resources. The City’s Current and Historic Preservation Planning Division works with the City’s Historic Preservation Commission to identify and protect historic resources in West Hollywood.

West Hollywood adopted its Historic Preservation Ordinance in 1989, and it has designated more than 100 structures as cultural resources. For more details about West Hollywood’s historic preservation efforts, visit the City’s Historic Preservation website at www.wehopreservation.org.

For more information about the Historic Preservation Celebration or about historic preservation efforts in the City of West Hollywood contact Antonio Castillo, West Hollywood Senior Planner, at (323) 848-6854 or acastillo@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.