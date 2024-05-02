HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a blaze at 6842 W Sunset Blvd. on Wednesday, May 1. The fire was reported at 9:52 p.m. where firefighters responded to a vacant two-story multi-family residential structure with fire showing (site of a previous burn).

The first 24 firefighters quickly extinguished the flames in 11 minutes by 10:13 p.m. from the time the 9-1-1 call was placed. There were no reports of any injuries during this incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.