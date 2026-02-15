MALIBU—On Saturday, February 14, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Los Angeles County issued an Evacuation Warning for the Palisades Fire burn scar areas, effective Sunday, February 15 starting at 9 p.m. due to potential mud & debris flows from forecasted moderate-to-heavy rains starting late night Sunday. Heaviest rain expected Sunday night through Monday night, with lighter rain expected through Thursday.

Residents in the burn scar area should GET SET for possible evacuations. Prepare loved ones, pets, and essential supplies. Those needing extra time to evacuate should consider leaving early. This is for Evacuation Zone MAL-C111, from Topanga Beach Drive westward to Carbon Beach Terrace). Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed from PCH to Grand View Drive starting Sunday, February 15 at 10 p.m.

Be prepared for mudslides, debris flows, rocks, and water on all roads, downed trees. Stay off the road if possible. Be prepared for power and traffic signal outages. Under CA law, come to a complete stop at any malfunctioning traffic signal. Watch for crews and work vehicles. Check on vulnerable neighbors. Never approach downed powerlines – call 911.

Dangerous beach and ocean conditions – hazards include beach erosion, heavy surf, rip currents, storm debris in the water.

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

• All LA County Fire Stations have sandbags (some have sand)

• Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Cyn Rd – sand & bags

• Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Cyn Rd – sand & bags

• Zuma Beach Main Entrance, 3000 PCH – sand & bags

• Malibu Library, 23519 Civic Center Way – filled sandbags through Apr 15 (staff will load your vehicle 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. before/during storms)

• Do not remove sand from beaches.

For updates visit the following:

-See NWS weather info: https://www.weather.gov/lox/

-Sandbag locator: https://dpw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/

-Evacuation maps: http://Protect.Genasys.com

-LA County alerts: https://ready.lacounty.gov/emergency-notifications/

-Road conditions: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/