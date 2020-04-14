HOLLYWOOD HILLS – An unidentified 30 year old male fell 30-40 ft down a hillside with a slope of approximately 45 degrees at 7:20 AM on Monday, April 13 while performing construction operations on a private home in Hollywood Hills.

Firefighters from the West Bureau LAFD used a two line rope system to reach the man, package him into a litter basket, then walk the litter basket back up the hillside. The victim of the fall suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital.

California OSHA was notified per protocol for workplace injury. No further details have been provided at this time.