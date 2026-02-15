HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, February 9, a car crash occurred in Hollywood Hills in which injured two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the accident alert posted on the Facebook page of California Accident Alerts, a truck struck a squad car with two officers inside, and the incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the corner of Wilton Place and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Both officers were taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment. The crash is being investigated.

No additional details have been released by the Los Angeles Police Department about the incident.