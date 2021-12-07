LAPD Searching For Hancock Park Robbers

CALIFORNIA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are asking for the public’s assistance in finding witnesses to assist in a daytime robbery that occurred in Hancock Park. Detectives recovered surveillance video which captured the incident in detail.

On November 28, around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a radio call about robbery suspects who targeted a woman and her infant child who were returning home from a walk. As they approached the steps leading to the front door of their home, suspect 1 and suspect 2 approached them and demanded she hand over property.

Fearing for her and her child’s safety, the victim complied and allowed Suspect-1 to take her diaper bags and bottle cooler. Both suspects proceeded to run into a waiting vehicle that was parked across the street from the victim’s home and fled northbound from the location.The suspect vehicle appears to be a silver sedan with tinted windows.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vILjPVawytc

Suspect-1 is described as a Black male, 20-29 years of age. He was wearing a light color mask, black hoodie, red sweat pants (with white writing/logo), and white shoes.

Suspect-2 is described as a Black male, 20-29 years of age. He was wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie, black sweat pants, and black shoes.

It is requested that any individuals who may have witnessed or have information regarding the incident to contact Wilshire Robbery Detectives.

Anyone with details on this crime is asked to call Wilshire Robbery Detective M. Flores, Serial No.38629, at (213) 922-8217. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to www.LAPDONLINE.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.