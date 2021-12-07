LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred on November 26, around 10:30 p.m., when multiple suspects confronted victims upon their arrival at a residence in the 100 block of N. Fuller Avenue in the Wilshire Area of Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported that the victims spent the evening dining at a restaurant and walked home. As the victims arrived at their home, two suspects, wearing “police-type” tactical vests, approached and pointed a handgun at the victims. The suspects punched the victims and forced their way inside, where additional victims were located. The suspects continued to physically assault the victims as they gathered property. Three additional suspects entered the home and took additional property. A large amount of money and jewelry were among the items taken in the robbery. One of the victims suffered significant facial injuries.

Suspect-1 is described as a Black male, 20-25 years, approximately 6 feet and 1 inch tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black “police-type” vest with a “police” badge attached. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect-2 is described as a Black male, 20-25 years, approximately 6 feet and 1 inch tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black “police-type” vest with a “police” badge attached. He was armed with a rubber mallet.

Suspects 3-5 were described as males, with no additional details.

On Thursday, December 2, the Robbery-Homicide Division learned of the surveillance video circulated on various social media platforms. The victims were contacted, and a report was made. The RHD assumed investigative responsibility for the case. Further investigation will be conducted to determine if the victims were followed home before the robbery.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”