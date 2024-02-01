LAS VEGAS, Nev– Two of America’s pop culture behemoths- the Super Bowl and Las Vegas are making NFL history on Sunday, February 11. The defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in the entertainment capitol of the world for the first time in NFL history.

The game will be played in Las Vegas at the Raiders state of the art Allegiant Stadium, nicknamed the, “Death Star.” It marks the first time the state of Nevada and Las Vegas will host a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are unquestionably the team of the 2020s, not only by reaching their fourth Super Bowl in 5 years, but also these Playoffs have only solidified and reinforced their dominance as a complete team. KC easily handled the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10 to reach the Super Bowl as the #3 seed.

Kansas City has the opportunity to win Back-to-Back Super Bowl titles, a feat not accomplished since the 2003-04 Patriots.As for the 49ers, it’ll be their eighth appearance in the Super Bowl, yet the last time they won was in 1994. Long overdue for Niners Nation for sure.

The Chiefs have so many intangibles that makes them a dynasty you respect, regardless of your feelings for the team. Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes, one of the greatest, and most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history, the Head Coach Andy Reid resembles a teddy bear. Oh yeah, I almost forgot, the Tight End (Travis Kelce) is in a whirlwind romance with the Worlds most popular singer and icon.

It was just four short years ago when the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Kicking off the dynasty for Mahomes and Andy Reid, while the Niners surrendered a 20-10 lead with only 6 minutes remaining. Kansas City reeled off three straight touchdowns in the waning minutes to capture a Super Bowl.

San Francisco, and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan will seek redemption led by Quarterback Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffery in the backfield and SF News favorite, Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk. All hope seemed lost early in the NFC championship game against the Detroit Lions, falling behind 24-7 prior to the miraculous comeback, winning 34-31, Purdy has shed the harsh labels such as, ‘Game Manager,’ or the flat out wrong, “Mr. Irrelevant.”

The past 2 weeks at Levi’s Stadium it was Purdy who led them to victories in spite of a Caltech shaky start. Brock Purdy will be extremely relevant in Super Bowl LVIII.

On defense, the Chiefs are only allowing a meager 17.3 points per game. The 49ers have Nick Bosa, who was named defensive player of the year with 18.5 sacks. It’s a stout defense that is able to stop the run.

One final tidbit on the Chiefs most die hard fan. Taylor Swift has a concert the night before in Tokyo. Afterward, she will take a 10 hour flight from Japan to the Death Star in Vegas. With her energy and the hype surrounding the big game, it’ll be easy for her to “Shake it Off.”

San Francisco is favored to win by two points. The over is 47.5 points.

Sorry about that lame pun, I just can’t help myself. Super Bowl LVIII(58) will air on CBS. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 pm.