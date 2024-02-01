WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, January 29, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Commercial Crimes Division announced the arrest of Roy Lee Harvey Jr. 37, in connection with the theft of close to $5 million worth of Nike gear.

According to the LAPD website, on Saturday, January 27, LAPD detectives from the Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Unit, Major Theft Unit, Major Theft Task Force, and the Organized Retail Crime Task Force executed search warrants of warehouses in about a 15-mile radius between the cities of Hollywood and Hawthorne.



During the investigation investigators saw Harvey delivering what had been deemed to be stolen Nike sporting good products to the Hawthorne warehouse.

LAPD detectives were assisted by Nike’s Global Security Director and supply chain investigators. In their search and execution of two search warrants investigators discovered thousands of Nike shoes, clothing, and accessories including some unique Nike prototypes.



Roy Lee Harvey Jr. was arrested for receiving, redistributing, and reselling a high dollar amount of stolen property. He was booked for 496(a) PC – Receiving stolen property. The booking number assigned to him is 6749801.



Harvey is describes as being a black male. He is six feet tall and weighs 205 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Commercial Crimes Division, at (213) 486-5920, between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).



Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.