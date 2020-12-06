CALIFORNIA—On December 3, the Los Angeles Lakers announced an official statement that the 4x NBA Championship winner Lebron James will re-sign a two year contract. The announcement came from Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

James current NBA contract with the Lakers it due to expire at the end of the upcoming 2020-2021 NBA season.

Joining the franchise this past off season, James has appeared in 16 All Star games, the only player to win a championship with three different organizations, and four time MVP winner.

During his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers, James averaged 25.3 points (49.3 FG%), a career-best and league-leading 10.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. James is the only player to record a triple double against all 30 teams.

“LeBron James is a transcendent basketball player, and human being,” said Pelinka. “LeBron put his trust in the Lakers in 2018, and now this contract extension paves the way for LeBron to further solidify his legacy as an all-time Lakers great. We could not be more honored by this commitment.”

“The NBA’s all-time leader in playoff wins, James started in all 21 of the Lakers postseason games last season, recording 27.6 points (.560 FG%), 10.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals en route to a NBA Finals MVP award” Stayed in official statement.

James is one of six professional basketball players to average 25 points and 10 assist in a single season. Also on his resume is 13x All NBA First team selections and currently sits at the third all time point list with 34,241 total points, right below Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 total points, and Karl Malone at 36,928 total points.